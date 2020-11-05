JioPhone users get all-in-one annual prepaid plans: Check details here

Jio launches new pre-paid plans for JioPhone users.

Reliance Jio prepaid subscribers have a plethora of plans to choose from. While the regular prepaid subscribers have a ton of options, the Jio Phone users get relatively lesser options to choose from. In order to offer them more, the company has just announced the launch of the all-in-one prepaid annual plans for JioPhone users. The plans start at Rs. 1,001 and go all the way up to 1,501.

Starting with the Rs. 1,001 all-in-one annual plan, it offers 49GB of data. The data is, however, capped at 150MB per day after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps for the day. Apart from that the Rs. 1,001 prepaid plan also brings unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls and an FUP of 12,000 minutes on Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Furthermore, the users get 100 SMS messages per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Unlike the other two annual plans, this one comes with a validity of 336 days.

As for the Rs. 1,301 all-in-one annual plan, it comes with 164GB of total data with a limit of 500MB per day. This one also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls with Jio to non-Jio calls limited to 12,000 minutes.

The flagship Rs. 1,501 all-in-one annual plan offers 504GB of total data with a limit of 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. Rest of the benefits in this plan remains same as Rs. 1,001 and Rs. 1,301 plans.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage