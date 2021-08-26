Follow us on JioMeet gets three new Indian language options.

Reliance Jio launched the JioMeet video calling platform a couple of months ago when video calling came at its peak due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The app has now been updated with three new Indian languages in order to celebrate the country’s 75 years of independence.

JioMeet has added support for Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages, in addition to English. This should help the users navigate around the UI of the app better. Besides that, the company is also gearing up to bring other languages to the app including, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

By default, the application will use English as the interface language. However, users can quickly change that by heading over to the Settings of the JioMeet app. In order to get the new languages, the user just needs to ensure that the app has been updated on their Android or iOS device.

The app has also got a new Classroom mode, which aims to help schools and educational institutions conduct virtual classroom sessions with ease. With this mode, the users will get restricted whiteboard access, restricted meeting, screen sharing and attendance sheet in the app itself.

The company has also added support for uninterrupted video calling for 24 hours for free.