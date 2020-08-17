Reliance Jio to reportedly provide free IPL 2020 live streaming with some prepaid plans: Know which ones

Image Source : PTI Jio plans to offer IPL 2020 livestream

Reliance Jio could provide cricket fans in India with free live-streaming of the upcoming IPL 2020. The popular telecom operator could provide free live-streaming through some of its prepaid plans for access to the matches via Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to know more about it.

Jio plans to get free IPL 2020 live-streaming

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Jio is expected to provide free live-streaming of the IPL 2020 with two of its prepaid plans (Rs. 401 and Rs. 2,599 prepaid plans) that include free Disney+ Hotstar. The free subscription is that of the Hotstar VIP that is priced at Rs. 399. To recall, Disney+ Hotstar includes two main plans: Premium for Rs. 1,499 for a year and the VIP for Rs. 299 a year. The Premium plan is also available for Rs. 299 for a month.

For those who don't remember, the Rs. 401 prepaid plan provides users with free 1-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. It includes 3GB of 4G data per day, along with 6GB of additional 4G data. This totals up to 90GB of data for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes free Jio-to-Jio voice calling, free 1000 minutes for other networks, free 100 SMSs a day, and access to Jio apps such as io Cinema, Jio TV, Jio Saavn, JioNews, and more.

The Rs. 2,599 prepaid plan also users with a 1-year free Disney+ Hotstar subscription and is an annual plan. It includes 2GB of 4G data per day, totalling up to 730GB of data for 365 days. However, there is additional data of 10GB, which totals it to 740GB throughout the validity period. It provides free Jio-to-Jio voice calls, free 12,000 minutes for other networks, 100 SMSs per day, and access to Jio apps as mentioned above.

In addition to this, Jio is likely to include free IPL 2020 live-streaming with its Rs. 849 Jiofibre plan or above. The broadband plans provide data ranging from 800GB to 15,000GB and include free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

It is said that Jio is expected to soon make the development official. Hence, stay tuned for more details.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage