Jio helped Netflix gain more subscribers this year: Here's how

Jio has been working with Netflix India in order to offer its customers a free subscription to Netflix along with select postpaid plans. With the help of this, the OTT platform is projecting that it will gain 4.6 million paid subscribers in India by the end of 2020. Jio started offering the free subscription back in September.

According to a recent report by Media Partners Asia, Netflix is looking forward to an increase in its average revenue per user (ARPU) to $5. By the end of 2020, the OTT platform is also expecting more than 25 million subscribers in the Asia Pacific with India contributing up to 9 per cent of the company’s global revenue in Q3 2020. Notably, the streaming platform reported revenue of Rs 923.7 crore and net profit of Rs 8.9 crore in FY20.

Reliance Jio is offering free subscription to Netflix with its Postpaid Plus plan. Alongside Netflix, the telecom operator is also offering free subscription to Amazon Prime as well as Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from that, the plan also brings other benefits to the table including, unlimited voice calls, in-flight connectivity, Wi-Fi calling and much more.

Jio Postpaid Plus Plans

Starting with the Rs. 399 plan, it provides users with 75GB of data, unlimited voice calls and SMS, and 200GB of data rollover. The Rs. 599 plan offers 100GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 200GB of data rollover, and 1 extra SIM card with family plan.The Rs. 799 plan offers 150GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 200GB of data rollover, and 2 extra SIM cards with family plan.

The Rs. 999 plan includes 200GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 500GB of data rollover, and 3 additional SIM cards with family plan while the Rs. 1,499 plan offers 300GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, 500GB of data rollover. and unlimited data and calling in the US and the UAE. All plans come with a validity of a month.

