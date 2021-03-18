Itel launches 4 new Android TVs in India: Price, details

Image Source : ITEL Itel launches 4 new Android TVs in India.

itel on Thursday launched four new 'made in India' Android SmartTVs under its G-Series in the country. The TVs will be available at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

The launch of the new series which comes packed with superior technology features such as 4K ultra-bright display with 400 nits, 24W stereo sound with Dolby audio and frameless premium design comes after the company tasted success with its first television launch last year.

itel said that its TV portfolio is "completely manufactured in India" and is targeted towards aspirers and millennials from tier-3 and below markets who are vying for an upgrade to premium smart TV experience.

"Considering the spike in internet penetration and digital maturity of consumers in India, we have introduced the new range of Android TV device to fulfill all the entertainment needs of our consumers. Democratizing entertainment for the masses, the G-series Android TV device offers access to 5000+ apps and 1000+ streaming apps to keep up with the content consumption behaviour of our consumers," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"Our R&D team has aggressively focused on two major aspects like display and sound to ensure a superior viewing and listening experience."

The product is available across two categories, 2K models and 4K models, in different sizes of 32-inch to 55-inch.

While the G5534IE and G4334IE are 4K UHD (ultra-high-definition) televisions, there are two more variants available, 43-inch Full HD G4330IE and 32-inch HD ready G32301IE, priced at Rs 28,499 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

The series offers superior picture quality with 400 nits brightness, frameless design, 4K resolution A+ grade panel and ultra-slim body to give users an immersive and cinematic TV viewing experience in the comfort of home.

The vast 170 degree viewing angle allows clear picture from any corner of the room.

Designed for next-level sound experience, this TV boasts 24W box speakers with Dolby audio. On the connectivity front, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 support enabling a connected smart home experience as well.

The television also offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and Google Play brings your favourite apps and games to your TV.

Watch, play, and do whatever you want, whenever you want. The portfolio comes with an in-built stabilizer to take care of voltage fluctuations and power consumptions and features an excellent built quality with metal housing.

The entire itel G-series range features Google Assistant, so users can use their voice to quickly search 400,000+ movies and shows, get recommendations to match their mood, control smart home devices, and more.

With Chromecast-built inTM , users can easily cast favourite movies, music, and more to their TV. 5000+ apps are included, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+, Hotstar, YouTube, etc.

itel has already established its leadership in both the smartphone and feature phone segment.

As per a recent CyberMedia Research survey, itel is considered as the most trustworthy brand in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment and leader in less than Rs 5,000 segment.

With the introduction of Android TV devices, this strengthens its position in the home entertainment market promising affordable entertainment solutions for India.

itel offers a service proposition of two years' warranty on the panel and a one-year warranty on other hardware with free installation, one of the best offerings in the industry.

Additionally, the users can avail, three months' extended warranty on panels by registering on the company's "Carlcare" app for a limited period, itel said, adding that it comes with a free installation commitment.

(with IANS Inputs)

Latest Technology News