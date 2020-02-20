iQOO announces Virat Kohli as brand ambassador ahead of iQOO 3 launch

iQOO announces Virat Kohli as their brand ambassador

Premium Chinese handset maker iQOO, which recently announced its entry into India, on Wednesday roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. According to the handset maker, with Kohli, iQOO seeks to touch the hearts of today's young, energetic and performance focussed generation.

"As a brand, we want to appeal to young, energetic people who are determined to respond to any challenge with aplomb. Virat is the most seamless fit for our brand's personality, and we are pleased with him being the face of iQOO.

"We are hopeful that our focus on high performance, innovation, and differentiation in the premium segment is well communicated through the campaigns that we are going to drive with Virat," Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing-iQOO, said in a statement.

iQOO is going to launch its first product for the Indian market on February 25 and the device is expected to address the needs of today's smartphone fanatics who desire lag-free experience and unparalleled gaming capabilities.

"As an athlete, I have always believed in constantly pushing the boundaries and raising the standard of performance. iQOO, as a brand, appears to be determined to bring value to the smartphone market through high-performance smartphones," Kohli said.