Battlegrounds Mobile India: iQOO announces tournament with prize pool of Rs 5 lakhs

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently entered India and it has already started becoming a part of the Indian e-sports scene. iQOO, the gaming smartphones brand, aims to push this further by announcing the launch of its first gaming tournament called iQOO All Stars Cup. In the upcoming tournament, a number of teams will compete against each other for a prize pool of Rs. 5 lakhs.

iQOO has announced that the event is set to go live on August 26 at 6:00 PM. The tournament is said to go on until August 31, 2021. The gaming event will be live-streamed via the iQOO Esports official YouTube channel, where the BGMI fans will be able to watch the entire six days of the Esports tournament.

During the tournament, the top 16 BGMI teams in India will compete against each other. iQOO has announced that a prize of Rs. 5 lakhs will be distributed among the top 3 winning teams. A part of the amount will also be offered the "Fully Loaded Performer" or the MVP of the tournament.

Commenting on the announcement, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO said “The “iQOO All Starts Cup” is a unique initiative that will help elevate eSports in the country. It will act as a platform for potential professional gamers to showcase their best game-streaming talent. We see huge potential in the growing esports space and are committed to empowering the next-generation gamers of the country.”

With its flagship smartphones, the company has been targeting the mobile gaming community. With the help of the iQOO All Stars Cup tournament, the company should be able to make its name in the community.