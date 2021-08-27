Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 13 series may cost more due to increased production costs.

Apple is said to launch the much-awaited iPhone 13 series next month. According to a new report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will increase the price of the upcoming iPhones to compensate for rising chip production costs.

According to the DigiTimes, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is planning to increase the costs of its chip production, impacting several customers, including Apple.

TSMC may increase its costs by as much as 20 per cent for its "advanced and mature process technologies".

The price increase will impact TSMC customers, including Apple and the iPhone maker is expected to sell its iPhone 13 series at a higher price tag to minimise the impact on profitability.

As per the report, Apple will bring a 3-5 per cent hike in iPhone 13 prices due to these changes as TSMC's advanced sub-7nm process technologies quotes may rise by 3-10 per cent.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency and faster data rates.

The upcoming series would support 25W fast-generation technology. The current generation of iPhones, as well as USB C power adapter, only support 20W of fast charging.

(with IANS inputs)