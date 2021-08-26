iPhone 13, AirPods 3 to launch next month: Here are the speculated launch dates

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 13, AirPods 3 to launch next month.

Apple is all set to announce the launch of the next-generation iPhone models. iPhone 13 series is tipped to arrive on September 17. The company is also expected to launch the next-generation AirPods on September 30. This comes via a leak shared by a tipster on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The Weibo user has shared a screenshot that clearly shows that Apple will be launching four new models this year, which will include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The next-generation AirPods are expected to be called AirPods 3.

Apple typically launches new iPhones in the month of September. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed. This led to people thinking that the company might launch the iPhone 13 in October. But the new leaks and rumours point towards a September launch. This means we should be hearing about the official launch date from Apple anytime soon.

Meanwhile, a new report suggests that Apple is working on a new Face ID tech that will be able to work even with face masks, foggy glasses. The company has given a special case for iPhone 12 series to its employees in order to test the new Face ID technology. This basically allows the company to test the next-generation Face ID hardware, without bringing the unreleased iPhone 13 out. If the tech works fine during the internal testing, the company will add it to the upcoming iPhone 13 series.