iPhone 11 series to go on sale in India from 6 PM today

iPhone 11 series to go on sale in India today

Apple's latest launched series of iPhone, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 pro max will be available to the Indian customers from today. The phones were already available in the US and other some other countries. The pre-booking for iPhone 11 series phones in India went online on September 20 via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, and other authorized offline stores. Now, the devices will be available for purchase on its Online as well as Offline stores from 6 PM today. Customers can log on to Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm to purchase the phone online.

Apple has partnered with HDFC bank to offer an instant discount of up to Rs 7000 via purchases made on HDFC cards. While the iPhone 11 will be available at a discount of Rs6000 the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will get Rs 7000 discounts.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Price

Apple has priced the iPhone 11 at a starting price of Rs 64900 for the base 64 GB while its 128GB variant costs Rs 69900 and the 256 GB variant costs Rs 79900.

The iPhone 11 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 99000 for its 64 GB variant. The 128 GB variant of the iPhone will cost Rs 113900 and 256 GB comes for Rs 131900.

The top-priced phone in the newly launched iPhone series, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, users will have to spend Rs 1,09,900, Rs 123900, Rs 141900 for the 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants respectively.

In terms of specification, Apple has come with a new triple camera setup for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro max while the iPhone gets a dual-camera at the back. Apple also introduced the devices in Midnight green, Space Grey, Silver and Gold colors