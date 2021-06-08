WWDC 2021: iPadOS 15 with new multi-tasking features announced

Image Source : APPLE iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021: New features, supported devices and more

Apple has finally unveiled the much-anticipated iPadOS 15 at its WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2021 event. Alongside the new iPadOS 15, the company also unveiled the new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS as well as watchOS. Here’s what the new iPadOS will be offering on your existing iPad models.

iPadOS 15 Supported Devices

The new iPadOS update will be available this fall for iPad mini 4 and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and all iPad Pro models.

New Features

Customisable Home Screen

iPadOS 15 opens up room for more customisations on the home screen. It brings the flexibility of placing the widgets anywhere on the home screen. Notably, the iPad users were earlier able to place these widgets only in the Today View sidebar.

New Multitasking Features

One of the most important features on an iPad is the multitasking feature as it allows the users to take complete advantage of the large screen. With the new iPadOS 15 update, the company has improved its multi-tasking capabilities by bringing new icons to go into split-view mode. The new update also adds a new shelf feature, which will make it much easier to multi-task within iPadOS.

App Library

Apple shook the iPhone users by bringing the App Library to iOS 14. The users were able to clear the clutter from their home screen and have a much more organized app drawer. Apple is bringing the same App Library from iOS to iPadOS 15. Just like on iOS, the iPad users will now be able to clear the clutter from their home screen.

Also Read: iOS 15 unveiled with new FaceTime features, improvements and more

Quick Note and Translate

With the new QuickNote feature, iPadOS 15 users will now be able to attach notes to webpages and other areas of the operating system. Moreover, the company has added the new Translate app to iPadOS 15, which will allow users to translate anything anywhere. The app will also bring features like auto translate and live translate.

Other iOS 15 features

Just like iOS 15, iPadOS 15 also gets new notification controls, SharePlay, FaceTime link and other features.