International Music Day 2021: 5 audio accessories you can buy

Follow us on International Music Day 2021

World Music Day is known as the day of music or make music. It takes place on June 21. On this day people are allowed to play music or any of their favourite instruments in neighbourhood parks and open area for people to enjoy. The purpose is to bring people together with music and encourage them to get in on the act. Some people don’t just listen to music, they live it.

So, this Music Day even you might wanna enjoy some beats. Here is a list of the best tech devices for all music lovers and audiophiles.

Crossloop GEN True Wireless earbuds and speaker

Crossloop TWS Gen is a device which doubles up as a speaker and enables the consumers to experience audio bliss with GEN Earbuds. For the long and extended virtual meetings, it is the best pair of light weight earbuds. The device features instant connectivity allowing you to enjoy music or take calls from anywhere, anytime with an outstanding range of up to 10m. The GEN comes with a High-Fidelity 3W speaker built in the charging case. The device comes with smart touch controls which provides a hassle free experience with 20+ hours of playtime (speaker + buds).

One can experience true audio bliss with GEN Earbuds powered by 6mm HD dynamic drivers and special Acoustic Noise Isolation technology. The charging case supports charging while the speakers are turned on, so you never run out of juice. All this while being super lightweight and pocket friendly. The available variants include Black & Pine, Black & Teak, and Black Leather and Blue Leather case-designs.

Portronics Harmonics Twins 33

The device features sleek, beautiful design, combined with excellent bass, and powerful, balanced sound. It has customizable fit along with high sensitivity touch features. The smart device gives noise- reduction tech and allows the wireless earbuds to cut ambient noise over 50dB and retains 98% of your voice with frequencies from 200Hz to 3000Hz.

Crossloop Bluetooth Speaker

The power packed speaker series of Crossloop gives you the flexibility to listen to music anywhere anytime. The device Akorn has multiple connectivity features which make it a versatile speaker that can be connected to all Bluetooth enabled devices for up to 10 meters of range. Volar has premium look and compact features with 10m Bluetooth range and 12 hrs of battery life. Give your partner a premium looking speaker which will be their companion for treks and house parties.

Boat Rockers 255 Pro

The Boat Rockers should be your first choice when you need in-ear neckband earphones with long-lasting battery life up to 40 hours with Type C charging. The stylish neckband is available in three colours such as Active black, Navy Blue, and Teal Green.

Truke buds S1

The device functions as a suitable companion for long usage as it comes with 500mAh premium sliding case. It has a pair of 10mm graphene speakers with AAC Codec Support and has a LED display and USB Type C support. The earbuds also have a Quad MEMS Mic ENC (environmental noise cancellation); essentially a low-cost implementation of ANC (active noise cancellation).