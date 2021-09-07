Follow us on International Day for Clean Air: Top 5 Air Purifiers that you can buy

Internation Day for Clean Air is celebrated every September 7 to remind everyone that we need to breathe clean air. Due to the amount of pollution in India, especially in Delhi, we hardly find clean air to breathe. Thanks to the availability of air purifiers, one can now enjoy clean air in their room. Here are the top 5 air purifiers that one can buy.

Dyson Pure Cool Link

Dyson is known for their Air Purifiers as they offer some promising results. The Dyson Pure Cool Link not only offers air purification but also throws cool air during summers. It captures ultrafine particles from all angles, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. It also comes with an app that lets you monitor air purification.

It monitors and purifies using the quietest airflow settings, and with a dimmed display. It also comes with a curved and magnetised remote that can be stored neatly on the machine.

Price: Rs. 27,900

Havells Freshia AP-46

The Freshia AP-46 comes with True HEPA Technology and a Noiseless AC Motor offering a silent air purification experience. The purifier uses 7 Stages of Filtration, including Pre-Filter, Cold-Catalyst, Activated Carbon, Antibacterial, HEPA, UV and Anion filtration. With this, Havells claims that the Freshia AP-46 can remove 99.99% allergens and it can filter up to 0.3 microns.

Price: Rs. 34,295

SHARP-QNET SmartAir Air Purifier

QNET SmartAir Purifier is a new air purifier model as part of its ongoing partnership with Sharp Business Systems in India. The new SHARP-QNET SmartAir features Sharp’s patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology (PCI) with proven efficacy in obliterating SARS-CoV-2 by 91.3% within 30 seconds. The PCI technology has been certified by 33 Global Labs for its effectiveness in killing deadly viruses, neutralising gases, chemicals, VOCs; destroying several infection-causing pathogens, reducing static charge, and improving skin health.

Priced at Rs. 43,670, this device is aesthetically designed and features a distinct control panel that is easy to use and looks great in any room. This product's unique 20-degree airflow ensures reach in every corner of the room, with a comprehensive coverage of 450 sq. ft.

AcerPure Cool

AcerPure Cool is a 2-in-1 air circulator and purifier that leverages a 3-in-1 HEPA13 Filter to purify the air. It is merged with a catalytic-activated carbon filter to effectively filter out PM1.0 particles that remove up to 99.97% of 0.3μm suspended particles and bacteria in indoor air. It also separates harmful gases and removes them. It is tested by third-party laboratories, the Ag+ Silver Coated Filter effectively removes bacteria in the air and is effective against the activity of the H1N1 virus. It is equipped with a PM1.0 Air Quality Sensor, allowing it to automatically measure indoor air quality in real-time.

It displays any changes in air quality via three LED indicator lights and smartly adjusts the purifier’s operation mode to ensure efficient purification of the air in the whole room. It also releases negative ions that help eliminate harmful gases in the air, such as formaldehyde, and captures solid particles such as dust (PM2.5) to effectively improve indoor air quality.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Devic Earth Pureskies

Devic Earth's Pure Skies helps to kill harmful air pollutants, specifically PM10 and PM 2.5 by 33%-90% at the lowest cost per unit area with 100+ installations covering 150mn sq ft area across the country.'Pure Skies', comes in suitcase-sized sleek cabinet air pollution control equipment designed for large-scale impact across heavy industries, Offices, broadcast and semiconductor facilities, commercial establishments, and large cities.