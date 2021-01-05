Instagram to roll out new Stories layout for web: Know details

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram to rollout new Stories layout for web.

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media apps among millennials. The app is not only being used by casual users but it has also become an integral part of many businesses. Instagram is now testing out a new design for viewing stories on the desktop making the web version’s experience much better than before.

With the new update, the company will make the Stories appear in a carousel, instead of the current single-tile format that takes up the entire page. According to a recent report by Engadget, an Instagram spokesperson confirmed that a new design for Stories is being tested. The new updated Stories format appeared to a small group of people as a part of the company’s test run. The change should be rolled out to all users soon.

Instagram is making it easier for the users to keep a track of where they are in the Stories queue with this new update. As for now, Instagram Stories are taking the entire screen when viewed on the desktop version. Also, the company has not provided any option to swipe to the next person's story.

Currently, Instagram is just testing the feature and should be able to roll it out for the masses soon. Once the update is rolled out, Instagram users will have a much more seamless experience on desktop.