Instagram Name Change Prank is trending nowadays; Know why you should avoid it

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram name change prank is trending

Instagram is a popular photo-sharing platform that tends to generate a number of trends that Instagramers follow and pass their time. We have seen the popular makeup brush challenge, the 10-year challenge, the bingo challenge, and what not over the past couple of months. The most recent to join the list is the Name Change prank, but, beware, you would want to stay away from it. Read on to know why.

Instagram Name Change prank

If you are an avid Instagram user, you must have come across different, weird, and even funny names that your Instagram friends must have started using. If you still don't know what the sudden change it, it's part of the Name Change prank. Due to this trend on Instagram, users are asked to change their names twice (the name that comes after @ on your Instagram profile) under the garb of a fun challenge.

Another trick that might convince people to change their names two times on Instagram is that if a person changes the name and uses another suggested name, their accounts will get linked.

However fun the challenge may sound, you should completely avoid it as you won't be able to change your name before 14 days after doing it twice. This is because, last year, Instagram changed the number of times a user can consecutively change his or her name on the platform. If this is done twice, users will be restricted from doing so for another 14 days. This was done to limit the number of times a user changes his or her name on Instagram.

If a user tries to change the name for the third time, users will be blocked to do so and a message will be displayed stating that you won't be able to change the name before 14 days.

Hence, if you don't want to get stuck with a hilarious or stupid Instagram name for two weeks, just avoid falling prey to the new Instagram prank.

