Instagram gets Money Heist themed filter: Here’s how you can use it

Instagram's new Money Heist filter

Instagram stories and their filters are now trending among the social media geeks. These filters not only bring a great background but also lets people have fun with facial expressions. The Facebook-owned giant recently allowed more people to create their own filters and share them with other Instagrammers. The Netflix show, Money Heist aka La Casa de Papel has grown immense popularity amid the launch of its Season 4.

With the TV show being on-trend, someone has created a Money Heist themed filter for Instagram stories. The filter creator, Yisus, has made many face filters and the new “Bella Ciao” filter is the latest addition to his portfolio. The filter was created and posted on Instagram a few days ahead of the Season 4 launch of the popular TV show.

As the "Bella Ciao" name suggests, the filter has the Bella Ciao song going on at the background. As for the visuals, the person in focus gets the red jumpsuit from the TV show. The Bank of Spain is used as the background and Spanish Dollars keep falling on the person standing in the filter. This depicts the theme of the show's Season 4, where a group of robbers plan a heist at the Bank of Spain.

Apart from the dancing, the filter also allows the user to tap on the screen click a selfie with just the jumpsuit on. Also, it is worth noting that in the dancing filter, the user can even bring his friends onto the frame.

How to use the Money Heist filter on Instagram?

Open the Instagram app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Tap on the Create story icon

From the shutter button, swipe all the way to end to find the explore icon and tap on it.

Hit the search icon on the top right corner and type "Bella Ciao"

Click on the filter by “yisus.saavedra”

Now use that filter on your story