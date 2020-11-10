Instagram launches Diwali themed AR effects for posts: Here's how to use them

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram launches Diwali themed AR effects for posts.

Instagram has announced the launch of the augmented reality (AR) filter dubbed "Share Your Light" for this Diwali. The filter will give people a fun way to share their thoughts during the upcoming festivals. The filter has been launched ahead of Diwali and the filter has been inspired by mandalas, diyas, festive lights and colours.

In case you want to use these new filters on your Android or iOS device, just open the Effects Gallery and look for the effect using the "festive diya". The effect is available in seven languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

"Instagram is a cultural hub and a place where people can freely express themselves. As celebrations go virtual, we continue to innovate with features and updates that help people during the festivities," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

"We look forward to the AR effect being used during all upcoming festivals." The Facebook-owned app also announced a host of IGTV shows with creators such as Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila and Arjun Kanungo.

The IGTV shows feature original content focussed on the creator and their passions. Recently, Instagram also launched a few AR filters, gif stickers and content programming for Durga Puja.

(with inputs from IANS)

