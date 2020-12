Instagram, Facebook Messenger down in India: Here's why

Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram, Facebook Messenger down for users in India.

Instagram and Facebook Messenger users are currently reporting issues with the apps. While Instagram users are unable to update their news feed, Facebook Messenger users are not able to send or receive any messages. According to DownDetector, more than 350 people have reported issues with Instagram whereas only 280 Facebook Messenger users have reported about the chat app.

As of writing this article, 40 percent of Facebook Messenger users complaining on DownDetector have complained about connection issues to the server. While 36 percent users are unable to send or receive messages, 22 percent users are not even able to login to the app.

As for Instagram, the majority of the complaints have been registered about the news feed not getting updated. Other users have complained about the unresponsive website as well as login issues.

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter:

coming on twitter to check #instagramdown since none of my friends answer me pic.twitter.com/WRQVV145UZ — Rocco Scanferlato (@MoanLiso) December 2, 2020

Me checking Twitter to see if Instagram is down #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/NJKCTloo3c — matt r. (@matt_rusnak) December 2, 2020

When my instagram is going crazy but I don’t see #instagramdown trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/babe4vakCW — lyss☼ (@lixkween) December 7, 2020

People keep repeating the same memes and jokes every time #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8MNmBwEEz4 — 🍀 (@newz_xyz) December 7, 2020

Samsan tech is on their way to help us#FacebookMessengerDown #nagloloko pic.twitter.com/o6cGrFCXYS — J E K (@imjerichoo_) December 10, 2020

Now at Facebook Messenger headquarters pic.twitter.com/MZi1jXWVoa — Nunya Bidniz (@pddanger) December 10, 2020

Facebook is working on fixing the issue and the users should be able to get access to the Instagram and Facebook Messenger apps soon.