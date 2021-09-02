Instagram Down: Many people not able to use app on Android, iOS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Instagram Down: Users unable to use app on Android, iOS

Instagram Down: Instagram is facing issues in India and some other parts of the world. While it shares its servers with WhatsApp and Facebook, the two apps seem to work fine as of now. The problem seems to be at Instagram's end only. Many Instagram users are not able to load the app on their Android and iOS devices.

According to the website DownDetector, Instagram has been facing issues in India starting at around 11:02 AM on September 2, 2021. Around 45 percent of Instagram users have complained about the app while 33 percent users are facing issues on the Instagram website. The rest 22 percent users claim that they are noticing server connection issues. As of now, more than 1,000 users have reported the issue on the website.

Instagram users have started tweeting about the same in order to check if its only them or everyone is facing the trouble. Here are some tweets from the users:

Instagram users are advised not to reinstall the app as that will not solve the issue. The problem is at the company's server end and it should be fixed in sometime.