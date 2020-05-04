Jio, Airtel, Vodafone to collaborate with Indian Government for COVID-19 contact tracing

Airtel, Jio, Vodafone will call for contact tracing

The Indian Government is soon expected to join hands with popular telecom operators -- Jio, Airtel, Vodafone -- in the country for Coronavirus contact tracing so that more and more people with the symptoms can be detected and actions can be taken. Read on to know how this will work.

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone collaborate with government

As per a report by Economic Times, the Indian Government will soon partner with major telecom operators in India for COVID-19 contact tracing. This collaboration will lead to calls to Jio, Airtel and Vodafone users to know whether or not they have any COVID-19 symptoms. The initiative aims to get in touch with around 900 million people in the country for Coronavirus contact tracing. This will include people with the Aarogya Setu app or the ones with a feature phone.

The voice calls will take place from a central number and will make use of IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) to get to know if people are showing Coronavirus symptoms. The IVRS will be available in all Indian languages. If a person has COVID-19 symptoms, the IVRS will let the local authorities know so that some action can be taken. This way, Coronavirus tracing will reach people who have feature phones, which is around 550 million in the country.

Additionally, Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov, told ET, "All smartphone users who have not yet downloaded the application will also be getting notifications from their service providers to download it." The mandate will persuade more people to download the Aarogya Setu app to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

To recall, the government has made it compulsory for central government employees and workers to download the Aarogya Setu app and use it. Furthermore recently, Union Ravi Shankar Prasad announced that the Aarogya Setu app will soon get IVRS for users to get all the Coronavirus-related assistance, healthcare, and guidance.

The Indian Government has partnered with the telecom operators in the country to spread Coronavirus awareness. As per the collaboration, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and even BSNL replaced the ringtones with Coronavirus warning to spread some awareness.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage