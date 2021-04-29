iFFALCON Smart TVs to now be available on Amazon: Check price, features

Image Source : IFFALCON iFFALCON Smart TVs to now be available on Amazon.

iFFALCON from the house of TCL has announced that it will sell its range of smart TVs, including the 4K UHD K71 and QLED H71 on Amazon. The consumers will now have another touch-point to access iFFALCON’s offerings at exciting prices.

For now, iFFALCON will be displaying two of its 4K UHD and QLED models:

K71 4K UHD Android TV

The TV comes with stunning display features such as Dolby Vision, 4K upscaling, and dynamic colour enhancement for truly immersive TV viewing. It also supports Dolby Audio that ensures high quality surround sound experience in the living room, redefining entertainment for consumers. Available in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch the models are priced at Rs. 26,999, Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 52,999 respectively.

H71 4K QLED Android TV

It has all the features that K71 comes equipped with. Besides, it provides HDR 10+, quantum dot technology, and IPQ engine for enhanced viewing experience along with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies for superior sound out. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 83,999, respectively.

Common Features

Both the aforementioned TVs come with hands-free voice control, allowing users to play their favourite shows/movies or use apps from the Google Play Store using simple voice commands; and a smart interconnectivity feature that enables other smart home devices to get connected and controlled by the TV itself.

Speaking on the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “It brings us immense pleasure to associate with a leading e-commerce platform like Amazon and provide users with another touchpoint where they can access our products at affordable rates and discounts. The partnership will also help us expand our reach across India and reach out to more consumers, both existing and prospects, with our superior products and take their entertainment levels to a new high. We will soon be launching more products on Amazon.in and give our consumers new reasons to buy our products.”