Huawei Launches Watch D smartwatch with blood pressure and ECG monitoring

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its new addition under the smartwatch segment, named as 'Watch D'. The smartwatch is made up of a custom-made high hardness aviation aluminium with improved durability and scratch resistance.

Recognising over 70 exercises, the Watch D offers features including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG and blood pressure features, which we mentioned previously.

As per GizmoChina, Heart-rate detection will be done through an eight-channel high-sensitivity optical sensor, reports GizmoChina.

The smartwatch features a squarish 1.64-inch display and has an HD resolution providing 326 PPI retina-level clarity.

Source: IANS

On the app, users can monitor their results for improvements. The feature seems to be similar to the one available in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

A micropump with a size equal to a dime and with a compression capability of 40kPa has been fitted inside, allowing accurate 40mmHg to 230mmHg blood pressure measurement.

As per the website, "of course, such a smartwatch will never replace a real BP monitor but it works and can give you an idea about your health and condition. It can be for quick or everyday use".

It will go on sale in China on 25 December 2021 and cost 2988 Yuan.