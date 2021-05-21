HP launches new Omen Gaming laptops in India: Check price, specifications

Image Source : HP HP launches new Omen Gaming laptops in India.

HP on Friday introduced OMEN 16 and 17 gaming laptops along with OMEN 25i gaming monitor and community gaming with OMEN OASIS4 Beta feature in OMEN Gaming Hub5. The company also debuted Victus by HP, its next-generation mainstream-level gaming PC portfolio, with a 16-inch laptop.

OMEN 16 will start at Rs $1049.99, while OMEN 17 at $1,369.99. Victus by HP 16 will start at $799.99.

"Our constant focus with gaming is to create innovative technologies that progress the medium forward for everyone, be it enthusiast-level OMEN users or newcomers to this growing and endlessly entertaining industry," Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming and Esports, HP Inc, said in a statement.

"We are offering a compelling entry point for anyone who wants to game with Victus by HP, high power and performance with new additions to our OMEN line-up, and OASIS, a new feature for OMEN Gaming Hub, to optimize gameplay streaming while bringing people together," Johnson added.

For the first time on OMEN Laptops, experience colour accurate low blue light with Eyesafe display certification18 by TUVRheinlan to keep eyes fresh during extended gaming sessions.

The bright visuals also shift to the keyboard with up to per-key RGB lighting with OMEN Gaming Hub Light Studio integration to achieve a look that is on point with any gaming setup theme.

The company said that both laptops use recycled aluminum for the keyboard surface, speaker boxes with a combination of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastic and keycaps utilising recycled plastic.

HP's next-generation gaming portfolio is designed for both veteran gamers and enthusiast explorers to be entertained, connected, and empowered to progress in their favourite games, the company said.

The company said that Victus by HP 16 is expected to be available this June via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $799.99. OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor is expected to be available this July via HP.com and other retailers for a starting price of $349.99.

(with IANS inputs)