Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Here's how you can watch movies online for free.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, we all stopped stepping out of our homes and started looking for new ways of entertainment. One of the sources of entertainment is movies. However, watching them legally might make a dent in your wallet on a monthly basis. If you do not like to pay for streaming services and you would still like to enjoy watching movies at home, here’s a quick guide on how you can watch movies and TV shows for free online.

In order to support the work of the crew involved in making and bringing the movies to you, you should absolutely opt for one of the paid services. However, there are some ways using which you can watch free movies online.

YouTube

While YouTube does not have a huge gallery of all the latest movies, it does have a good amount of old movies that you can watch. If you have a free account on YouTube, you will be interrupted by ads throughout your movie-watching experience. However, if you get a YouTube premium subscription, you will be able to get rid of advertisements and you should even be able to download some of the movies.

Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is a paid subscription-based streaming platform. However, they do have some content on the platform that can be watched for free. Some movies that are available to watch for free on Hotstar include, Dil Bechara, Badhaai Ho, Super 30, Mission Mangal and more.

Eros Now

Eros Now’s website also offers a subscription-based service. However, one can watch movies for free using a free account. With a free account, the user will have to get interrupted by ads and they will not be able to download any of these movies. Some of the movies that one can watch here include Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ram Leela, Cocktail, Bajirao Mastani and more.