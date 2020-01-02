Aadhaar PAN Linking: Easy steps to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online

Here's how you can link Aadhaar card and PAN card online.

Income Tax Departement has yet again extended the deadline of linking your PAN card and Aadhaar card. Earlier, the last date was set to December 31 and now it has been extended to March 31, 2020. In case you fail to link the two before the last date, your income tax filing for the year will be rejected. So, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can link your PAN card to your Aadhaar card online.

Link PAN Card with Aadhaar Online

The easiest way to link your two government IDs is by linking them online. Before starting with the whole process, keep your Aadhaar card and PAN card handy. Now, follow these steps to link PAN with Aadhar online.

Head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal on your browser

Click on the Link Aadhar hyperlink located on the left side under the Quick Links section

Enter the required details like PAN, Aadhaar Number, Name and more

Tap on the Link Aadhar button below

Image Source : INCOME TAX PORTAL Online portal

Link PAN Card with Aadhaar via SMS

In case you do not have access to the internet or do not want the hassle of opening your laptop, you can even link your PAN with your Aadhaar via SMS. Here's how you can do that

Open the messages app on your phone and tap on New Message

Type UIDPAN followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Hit space and enter your 10-digit Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Send this message to 567678 or 56161

(For example, UIDPAN 123456781234 ASDP1234QW)

How to check the status?

Aadhaar PAN linking was introduced back in 2017. So, if you are not sure whether you have linked your cards or not, here's how you can check it online.

Head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal on your browser

Click on the Link Aadhar hyperlink located on the left side under the Quick Links section

Now, click on the "Click Here" hyperlink on top that reads "Click here to view the status..."