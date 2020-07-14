How to download Watch Dogs 2 for free on PC via Ubisoft

Image Source : UBISOFT Ubisoft is offering a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Ubisoft is currently giving out free copies of Watch Dogs 2. The game developer held the giveaway as a part of the big announcement called Ubisoft Forward. The company has just announced a couple of upcoming games including the much-awaited Far Cry 6 as well as Assasins Creed Valhalla. Coming back to the Watch Dogs 2, the PC gamers can claim a free copy of the open-world hacking simulator game. Here’s how.

Interested users just need to head over to the dedicated Ubisoft page to get the game for free. The user will be asked to register for an Uplay account or login using the existing account. Once the user has successfully logged in, they will be greeted with a message. The game will be added to the user’s Uplay library within 24 hours.

Earlier, Ubisoft was only offering the 2016 Watch Dogs 2 game to the people who watched the Ubisoft Forward online event. However, the company later promised a free copy to everyone who registered for it. Currently, the users are not able to get their hands on a copy of the game due to some server related issues.

Ubisoft took it to twitter to announce that the people who registered will get the free copy soon. This is not the first time a gaming company is facing issues due to a giveaway. Back in May, Epic Games and Rockstar faced issues when they offered the infamous Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) for free.

Don't worry! We'll be giving out the rewards to all of you, even if you were unable to log in successfully. Sit back and enjoy the show! — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) July 12, 2020

As for the Ubisoft Forward event, the company gave a sneak peek into some of its upcoming games. These games included Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scap as well as Watch Dogs Legion. The games are expected to launch later this year or early next year.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage