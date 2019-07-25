Image Source : PIXABAY/DEEPANKER70 How to Download and Install Google Chrome: 10 Points Steps

In case you are looking for a browser that is light and free, then Google Chrome steps up that happens to be free on Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, iOS and Android.

Following is the guide on how to download and install Google Chrome on your system.

Google Chrome website: Users can use any web browser to download Google Chrome and if you haven't installed a browser, the user can use the operating systems preinstalled web browser.

Click on Download Chrome: By clicking on Download Chrome, users can open the Terms of Service window.

Be sure if you want Chrome as your default browser: In case you have a default browser, it will open every time a link for a web page is clicked for programs such as email. Users can send usage data to Google by checking the box label.

Accept and Install: After reading the Terms of Services, the installer will be able to start and the user will have Google Chrome installed when finished. Depending on the browsers setting, users will be allowed to run the program.

Sign in: Once installed, the Chrome window will open that will show the users information. Users can sign in the Google account to sync bookmarks and browse history.

Download offline installer: In case users want to download an offline installer for using on the computer without an active connection, simply search for 'chrome offline installer' in the search engine and follow the first link for Chrome support.

Downloading Chrome from your phone

Open the device store: For Android, it is available on Play Store and on the iOS App Store. Chrome is available on phones with Android 4.0 as well as iOS 5.0 and later.

Find Chrome in search: Go to the find bar and look for chrome browser.

Install Chrome: Now install by clicking on the download button and install the app.

Open the app: As soon as you open Chrome, users will be asked if they like to sign in with Google account.

