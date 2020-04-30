Here's how tech startups are helping the government in fighting COVID-19

The Government of India launched MyGov Corona Helpdesk powered by Haptik.

Covid-19 pandemic has shoved an enormous spanner within the operations of companies across industries. While the government is tracking the COVID-19 cases within the country and is aiming to increase the lockdown across the country, these digital start-ups have come up with the new solution to handle it.

Staqu

The Gurgaon-based start-up Staqu has launched a thermal camera under its video analytics platform, JARVIS. This technology will alert the system of anyone with a body temperature of above 37° C and examines heat signatures directly through the cameras, enabling authorities to spot and further inspect suspected virus carriers. The camera includes a range of up to 100 meters and might identify multiple people at the identical time. The technology is functional and effective in scanning crowded places like airports, railway stations, and malls, among others. Also, Using AI-powered video analytics to identify COVID19 compliance it can detect Social distancing, crowd, mask and safety gears, contact tracing, and gives real-time alert.

Haptik - Launched MyGov Corona Helpdesk powered by Haptik

The Government has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to assist the address queries around the Coronavirus outbreak. The chatbot ‘MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ has been developed and implemented by Haptik, a leading conversational AI platform. The information that is being shared is verified by the Ministry of Health. The chatbot is well equipped to resolve FAQs per the novel coronavirus. This includes necessary precautionary measures, symptoms, correct and incorrect facts, helpline numbers, affected cases within the region, government advisories (including travel), informational videos, among others. This can be used to curb the false news on Whatsapp.

Aiisma - A data marketplace App comes with ‘AiiHealth’ – A Coronavirus tracking feature

The marketplaces’ location sharing and health mapping features are often used for effective contact tracing, which has been the strongest aid in fighting COVID-19 thus far. The insights gathered by the Aiisma ecosystem naturally create a digital fence against the COVID-19 spread, supporting citizens and authorities within the fight against the virus. In light of present COVID-19 situation, Aiisma has also expedited the discharge of its health mapping feature for people, to manually share and monitor health insights. Increased use of the app will enable authorities with pro-active responses, because of sudden variations within the data pool. It also intends to release a trigger function for authorities to send anonymous alerts to any Aiisma users who might come in contact with any positively tested carrier.

Zoomcar - Succoring essential service providers

India’s self-drive mobility platform, Zoomcar, has stepped up to ease the emergency transportation woes faced during the lockdown period. While Zoomcar grounded its fleet in accordance with the government’s shutdown order, Zoomcar is utilizing select vehicles to ensure emergency mobility for the frontline workforce, including bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery executives. Zoomcar has partnered with various organizations that are considered essential during this lockdown period to make sure their employees are provided with a secure commuting option. The service ensures these partnering organizations are ready to lower the barriers for essential personnel to come back in and serve the critical day to day and emergency needs of the citizens.

Khabri

India’s first digital audio content platform in the regional language has introduces COVID-19 helpline for the blind and visually-impaired; Associates with National Association for the Blind (NAB). Being an exclusive COVID-19 helpline portal/platform to attend the blind masses across India during these testing times. As a part of the initiative, Khabri will provide aid to this segment with expert inputs from domains including medical, psychological, social or financial.

Trell - Doctors on Trell have Pledge to teach 25Mn Indians on COVID-19

Fondly named because the Video Pinterest for India, Trell could be a community-based platform that permits lifestyle discovery through user-generated original content in regional Indian languages. With a highly-engaging community of 5 million monthly active users on its platform, Trell caters to the entertainment needs of India’s vernacular consumers. The company’s USP lies in offering specially curated content for the following wave of internet users residing in tier-II and tier-III cities in India. Doctors Turning KOL’s/ Influencers On Trell; Pledge to teach 25Mn Indians on COVID-19.

