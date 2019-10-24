How to book Housefull 4 tickets on Google

You can Google search to book tickets for Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar's highly awaited film Housefull 4 is set to release tomorrow. The fourth installment of Akshay's highly successful Housefull franchise, Housefull 4 will mark his return to the comedy genre and yes we love Akshay Kumar's amazing comic timing. The film boasts of a talented star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and is directed by Farhad Samji.

As Diwali holidays begin, you could enjoy some quality time with friends and family enjoying this comedy film Akshay Kumar and going by the track record of the Housefull franchise this too promises to be a laugh riot. So in case, you plan to go to the movie you can book the tickets for the film online because you never know if you will get tickets because its an Akshay Kumar film and its Diwali.

How to Book Housefull tickets on Google

You can simply use Google to book tickets for Housefull 4. You just need to Google search Housefull and the results will prompt Housefull 4 timings in theatres near you.

Next, you will have to select the timing of the film in your preferred movie theatre, the timings that are available for bookings will be visible in Blue colour. Tap on your preferred timing.

After you select the timings Google will prompt you options of the websites you can use to book your tickets that includes websites like Bookmyshow and Paytm

Click your preferred website for booking the tickets.

You will be redirected to the ticket booking website where you can select your seats and confirm the payment

Wohaaa! it is that simple. Now you can sit back and relax your ticket is booked and you are good to go.