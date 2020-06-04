Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro with the ability to measure body temperature introduced

Image Source : HONOR Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro

Huawei sub-brand Honor has introduced new smartphones -- the Honor Play 4 and the Honor Play 4 Pro -- in China. The new smartphones are a part of the Honor Play series and come with various attractions such as the cameras, support for 5G, 40W fast charging, among others. However, the main USP is the ability to measure body temperature, which is a first for a smartphone. Read on to know more about the new devices.

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro Features, Specifications

Starting with the Honor Play 4 Pro, the smartphone has a variant that comes with support for an IR temperature sensor that can read a temperature between -20°C and 100°C. The sensor resides in the rear camera of the Honor Play 4 Pro and isn't included in the Honor Play 4. Except for the temperature sensor, both Play 4 Pros share the same specs.

The smartphone comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with dual punch holes. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor and comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging and runs MagicUI 3.1.0 based on Android 10.

On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras rated at 40MP and 8MP along with two selfie shooters configured at 32MP and 8MP. The smartphone supports LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K videos, up to 30x zoom, HDR, AI capabilities, AR filters, and beauty mode. Additionally, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and has Magic Night Black, Mecha Blue, and Iceland illusion colour options.

The Honor Play 4, on the other hand, has a 6.7+82-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC The device comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. Camera-wise, the Play 4 features quad rear cameras rated at 64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP and a single 16MP front camera. The device supports dual-LED flash, EIS, AI features, Portrait mode, 4K videos, HDR, Super macro mode, and the night mode.

It gets its fuel from a bigger 4,300mAh battery and runs MagicUI based on Android 10. Additionally, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes in Magic Night Black

Phantom Blue, and Iceland illusion colours.

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro Price, Availability

The Honor Play 4 is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 19,100) and CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 21,200), while the Honor Play 4 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 31,800). The smartphones will be up for grabs, starting June 9 in China. However, there is no word on the temperature sensor variant's availability yet.

