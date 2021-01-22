Image Source : HONOR Honor launches 1st smartphone V40 5G since Huawei separation.

Honor has launched its first phone called V40 5G in China since the company officially separated from its parent company Huawei. The device comes with the MediTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a new 50 MP camera, and several new features.

The Honor V40 5G comes with Magic UI 4.0, with Android 10 underneath. There was no word whether the phone would have Google services because the launch was in China, reports GSMArena.

Struggling to keep its consumer business afloat in the wake of the US sanctions, Chinese conglomerate Huawei in November sold off its Honor smartphone business assets to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd.

Honor smartphones were hit by US sanctions that prevent Huawei from doing business with US companies. The new Honor device is priced at 3,599 yuan for a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The variant costing 3,999 yuan doubles the storage to 256GB.

The Honor V40 5G has a 6.72-inch screen with a dual punch-hole design. The screen offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1236 x 2676 pixels resolution, a 10.7-bit colour depth and a 120HZ refresh rate.

The display is integrated with a fingerprint sensor. According to Honor, the V40 5G delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 92.3 per cent. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, a laser autofocus unit, and an LED flash.

The rear cameras offer features like front/rear dual scene photography, AI RAW super portrait engine, handheld super night scene mode, 4K HDR timelapse photography, and 1920fps super slow-motion video shooting.

The Honor V40 5G has a 4,200mAh battery that carries support for 66W superfast wired charging. The device also supports 50W fast wireless charging.