Honor 9X Pro with Kirin 810 launching in India soon: Here's what to expect

Honor 9X Pro to come with the Kirin 810 chipset.

Honor India is now set to launch the Honor 9X Pro smartphone in India. The company made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. While the company has not tweeted the launch date yet, the smartphone is tipped to go on sale via Flipkart starting May 12. It is only the pricing that we are excited about as rest of the information is already out in the wild.

In terms of the specifications, the Honor 9X Pro features a 6.59-inch Full-View display. The smartphone is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 810 AI chipset. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Honor 9X Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP Super-Wide-Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 120° Super Wide Angle. Lastly, there is a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the handset comes equipped with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

As for connectivity, the smartphone offers GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and 4G LTE.

In Malaysia, the Honor 9X Pro retails for RM 999, which roughly converts to Rs. 17,500. This means we can expect the smartphone to launch in India with a price tag sitting somewhere between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

