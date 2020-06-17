Hike launches new HikeLand feature, allows friends to watch movies together

Image Source : HIKE HikeLand feature is now available on both Android and iOS.

Hike, the social networking and instant messaging application, has finally received the much-awaited Hike Land feature. The India-based company has already rolled out the Early Preview of it’s highly anticipated offering. HikeLand is a mobile-first virtual world, where friends can hang out together.

HikeLand, as of now, allows two friends to sit in a room and watch TV together. Currently, the content is being streamed via YouTube. The streaming will take place simultaneously on both the users’ smartphones. Moreover, the two friends can chat while watching a video and even go on a voice call to share the experience together.

In order to add fun to this shared experience, the app also allows users to select their own design for the house. The users can currently choose from the pre-set rooms and one room can accommodate only two people.

Speaking on the unveiling of the Early Preview, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike, said, “With advancements in technology, so much is possible today that wasn’t even just a few years ago. The world has evolved, it’s time for social products to as well. With HikeLand, we’re launching the world’s first mobile-first Virtual World. A brand new take on how people can hangout online, transcending beyond the limitations of the offline world.”

“In the early preview, users will have 2 experiences. First, the Home, your very own private space online where you can hang out with your favourite people just like you would in real life. Second, Big Screen, a place that brings together people around the content they love. Think of it as a fun way to bump into like-minded people.”

“It’s a paradigm shift in the user experience which goes beyond the traditional feed, likes, comments, and shares. The early preview really is the tip of the iceberg and we’re excited to begin building this out with our community” added Kavin.

Hike Sticker Chat app users should be able to try out the new feature in an early preview. Just make sure the app is updated on your Android or iOS smartphone.

