GOQii Vital 4 with SpO2 monitoring launched in India: Check price, availability

Image Source : GOQII GOQii Vital 4 with SpO2 monitoring launched in India.

GOQii has announced the launch of GOQii Vital 4 smartwatch. The GOQii Vital 4 offers real-time updates of variation in blood oxygen levels and temperature levels even while you are sleeping thus helping you wake up to a good and stress-free day. According to medical experts, COVID-19 patients are found to have lower oxygen rate, hence the device is crucial in diagnosing and monitoring basic COVID-19 symptoms like temperature and SPO2 levels.

The perfect combination of tracking body temperature and oxygen rate will help in immediate tracking of potential cases. With the smartwatch, an individual can immediately get a sense of changes in their vitals and co-relate to a bigger health problem. Due to its unique features of detecting sleep, steps, calories and heart rate, it also gives users a glimpse into various parameters that reflect the health and fitness of an individual. GOQii is already working with thousands of users in their health monitoring solutions.

GOQii has over half a decade of experience in the internet of health and leverages this to deliver exceptional health monitoring solutions. In this new paradigm, consumers and organizations are trusting GOQii as their first layer of protection against the coronavirus with the company’s wearable integrated remote monitoring solution.

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii said, "With the immense burden that the health workers are under, it falls upon us to take necessary steps to identify early symptoms of COVID-19 leading to timely diagnosis and treatment. Taking essential precautionary measures will prove beneficial in terms of long-term health impacts. Our team has worked tirelessly to launch GOQii Vital 4 that will prove to be a true partner in our battle against COVID-19”.

GOQii Vital 4 will be available for order from the GOQii App and is available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It is recommended that it be used for screening purposes only. All data collected by GOQii is subjected to HIPAA, GDPR and relevant data privacy guidelines. GOQii Vital 4 is priced in India at Rs. 4,999.