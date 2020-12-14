Google, YouTube, Google Drive face massive outage; now working again

Image Source : PIXABAY Google services start working normally after a massive outage.

Google, YouTube and Gmail websites faced a massive outage across the globe on Monday. According to the popular website Down Detector, many Google services including YouTube, Gmail, Google, Google Drive Google Play, Google Maps, Google Hangouts, Google Duo and Google Meet stopped working for many users in India and various other regions. Now, the services have started working again but still have some issues.

YouTube was strangely working on incognito mode in Google Chrome and eventually started working for everyone. Gmail and other Google services also started working with some minor issues. These issues should be fixed within a few hours as Google is working hard on bringing all the services back for its large user base.

As soon as YouTube stopped working, the company tweeted via its official Twitter handle, "We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news."

Here's how netizens reacted on the short outage of Google services:

#YouTubeDOWN

everybody and they mama running to see if youtube is actually down or if it’s just they wifi #YouTubeDOWN @YouTube pic.twitter.com/dI2t6SaM45 — Pratham Prem (@_prathamprem_) December 14, 2020