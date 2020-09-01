Image Source : PIXABAY Google to display 'licensable' badge over images

In a bid to better help Search users find images that can be used for their personal or professional work or not, Google has made it easier to find licensable images on its platform. For results where the publisher or image creator provided licensing information, Google will now display a "licensable" badge over the image.

"When you select a badged image to view, we will show a link to the license details of the image, and if provided by the publisher, you'll also find a link to where you can purchase or license the image," the company said in a statement on Monday.

After collaborating closely with image creators, stock image providers and digital content associations, the company has launched new features on Google Images. The Google Images users can now filter results to only return those images that include licensing information.

"You can now select either images that have Creative Commons licenses, or those that have commercial or other licenses, in the Usage Rights dropdown menu on Google Images," the company said.

For any of the license types, the users can learn how to acquire a license for the image by clicking on the license details link provided. In addition to licensing information, people can also see information related to image credit, copyright and creator when they select an image to view on Google Images. Google Photos has over 1 billion users.

