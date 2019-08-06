Image Source : PIXABAY/DENVIT Google set to neutralise its carbon emission for delivering device shipments by 2020

Google announces its string of sustainability pledge for its hardware with an aim to neutralise carbon emission from delivering consumer hardware that includes Pixel smartphones and Google Home Mini by 2020.

Anna Meegan, Head of Sustainability, Consumer Hardware, wrote in a blog post on Monday, "By 2020, 100 per cent of all shipments going to or from customers will be carbon neutral. Starting in 2022, 100 per cent of Made by Google products will include recycled materials with a drive to maximize recycled content wherever possible".

She further added, "And we will make technology that puts people first and expands access to the benefits of technology".

Google reportedly uses post-consumer recycled plastic in its portfolio of Nest thermostats, with a new pledge to boost the material use and recycle metals.

Meegan also said, "In 2018, we began publishing our product environmental reports, which help everyone understand exactly what our products are made of, how they're built and how they get shipped to you".

As per the company, from 2017 to 2018 the carbon emissions in regards to product shipments went on to decrease by 40 per cent. The company also launched its "Power Project" that aims at bringing one million energy and money-saving Nest thermostats to needy families by 2023 to build the Nest product portfolio with post-consumer recycled plastic.

(With IANS inputs)

