Google Search disables Twitter carousel amid Bitcoin scam

Twitter recently faced one of its biggest hacks ever. The accounts of celebrities, companies as well as politicians were affected due to the hack. Using this hack, the hackers tweeted from accounts of Apple, Jeff Bezos, Uber, Elon Musk, among others asking for Bitcoins. Soon after the fiasco, Google removed Twitter boxes from the Search results. Here’s what it means.

Earlier, searching for any celebrity or a company on Google used to bring boxes of Twitter showing their recent tweets. Even certain search keywords brought up some of the relevant twitter accounts on top. After the fiasco, Google has deliberately turned the feature off. However, the change is temporary and Google might enable it back soon.

Android Police reached out to Google for a comment on the same, and here’s what the Search Engine giant had to say - "We can confirm we have temporarily removed the Twitter carousel from Search following Twitter's security issues. Before restoring the feature we will carry out a careful review."

This was first spotted by an Australian SEO consultant Brodie Clark. Later, Google confirmed that this change has been made but it will be back soon. Now, the users will not be able to witness the Twitter carousel and rather get standard search results from the social media platform.

In case you missed the news, the accounts of high-profile people were hacked. Hackers used people’s trust towards these people as a tool to earn some quick money. They made tweets promising doubling money for people if they sent money on the given Bitcoin address. Hackers ended up receiving over 90 lakhs with this scam.

