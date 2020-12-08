Image Source : FILE PHOTO Google Pixel phones get Dec 2020 update with new features.

Google has announced a December update with new features, improvements and the latest Android security patch for Pixel smartphones. The search engine giant said that that the new update will roll out in phases depending on carrier and device. Verizon users with Pixel 3/ XL, Pixel 4a/ Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 will get the update starting December 14.

Many of the new features launched with the Pixel 5 are now rolling out to Pixel 3 and newer devices. That includes Hold for Me, which helps save you time when you're put on hold by a business.

"Available for Pixel owners in the US in English, Google Assistant waits on the line for you and lets you know when someone's ready to talk. We've found that when Hold for Me is enabled, it saves eight minutes per call on average," the company said in a statement.

The December 2020 update for Pixel phones brings several security fixes for framework, media framework, system, and more. Some of these have 'high' and 'critical' severity ratings.

The December Pixel drop also brings an 'Extreme Battery Saver' mode, which "limits active apps to run the essentials so your battery lasts as long as possible".

The new update also allows Pixel phones to automatically adjust the speaker's sound equaliser settings based on the environment. Adaptive Charging has also been added to Pixel phones, which helps preserve battery health over time. This feature is available on Pixel 4 and later.

Pixel phones with 5G support can now switch between 5G and 4G based on the app you're using to help you save battery life. Google says the GPS in Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 has been improved for better accuracy.