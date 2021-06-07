Google Pixel might get new Astrotimelapse feature: Report

Google Pixel might get new Astrotimelapse feature.

Google is reportedly working on a new timelapse feature that could make the astrophotography mode on Pixel phones more better. Astrophotography, also known as astronomical imaging, is photography of astronomical objects, celestial events and areas of the night sky.

XDA Developers have found evidence of a new "Astrotimelapse" feature in the latest Pixel Tips app v3.4.0.373287606, Android Central reported.

Google usually rolls out updates to its Pixel Tips app a few days before a Feature Drop update, so the new Astrotimelapse feature is likely to arrive along with the June Feature Drop for all the Pixel phones that support Astrophotography mode.

Even though no details have been revealed yet, the name suggests the upcoming feature will allow Pixel users to capture timelapse videos of the night sky.

The Realme 8 Pro, which was launched earlier this year, already offers a similar feature called "Starry Timelapse."

The only detail that has been revealed so far is that the feature will require version 8.2.3 of the Google Camera app.

In addition to the new Astrotimelapse feature, the latest Pixel Tips update also includes a "tip" about the Locked Folder feature that was showcased during Google I/O last month.

The feature will be available only on Pixel phones initially, but it could expand to the best Android phones from other brands in the future.