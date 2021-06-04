Google Pixel Buds A launched: Check price, features

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel Buds A launched.

Google has now officially unveiled its new TWS earbuds for just $99. The Pixel Buds A-Series is now available for pre-order in the US and Canada, arriving to customers by June 17.

"To experience the full range of the speaker's capabilities, especially in the low frequencies, a good seal is essential," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"We have scanned thousands of ears to make Pixel Buds A-Series fit securely with a gentle seal. In order to keep the fit comfortable over time, a spatial vent reduces in-ear pressure," it added.

The new Pixel Buds A-Series come with Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. This comes in handy when users are moving from the quiet of their home to somewhere noisy like a city street, or while jogging past a loud construction site, the company said.

Pixel Buds A-Series includes up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. And with the ability to get a quick charge -- about 15 minutes in the case gives up to three hours of listening time.

Users can just say "Ok Google or Hey Google" and ask a question, get a translation, or have notifications readout. The company has also taken steps to avoid the connectivity bugs and audio cutouts that still affect some owners of its last earbuds.

"For Pixel Buds A-Series, we wanted to bring back the iconic Clearly White, but added a twist with new gray undertones," the company said. "For a darker alternative, Pixel Buds A-Series are also available in Dark Olive," it added.

The company said that it uses nature for inspiration in its colours and their design team was looking to create soothing tones that evoke a sense of comfort and relaxation.

(with IANS inputs)