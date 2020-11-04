Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel 5 starts reverse wireless charging when connected to USB cable.

Google Pixel 5 starts its reverse wireless charging feature, effectively turning it into a Qi charging pad automatically whenever a user plugs in a USB-C cable. Unlike other devices, Pixel 5 turns on 'Battery Share' automatically when you plug into a USB-C port.

A user will get a notification the first time the feature turns on, but it will happen every time you plug in the phone, reports 9To5Google. However, the 'Battery Share' feature will also turn off automatically if the Pixel 5 doesn't sense something using that power.

Through the settings menu or a quick settings toggle, one can quickly activate the feature and charge any Qi-compatible device from earbuds to another smartphone. Pixel 5 features a 6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, one of the newest premium mid-range SoC released by the US chipmaker paired with an 8GB RAM on the 5 while there is a sole 128GB storage option.

The device comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device features an 8MP snapper at the front. The phone houses a 4,080mAh battery on the Pixel 5 that supports 18W fast charging.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage