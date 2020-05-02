Google Pixel 4a camera sample leaked online: Here’s how it looks against Redmi Note 7

Image Source : YOUTUBE / JULIO LUSSON Google Pixel 4a (left) and Redmi Note 7 (right) camera samples.

Google is gearing up to launch its budget Pixel device, the Pixel 4a. People now have even higher expectations from the smartphone considering Apple has just dropped the iPhone SE 2020. As Pixel phones are mostly known for their amazing camera performance, a new leak has just dropped a camera sample from the upcoming smartphone.

Julio Lusson, a YouTuber who recently shared an alleged review of the Pixel 4a has posted photos that does a side by side comparison of the Google Pixel 4a and the Redmi Note 7. It is difficult to say whether they were actually shot on the aforementioned phones or not.

However, if they are to be believed, the Pixel 4a captures drastically better images than the Redmi Note 7. As expected, the image shot on the Pixel brings more detail, better clarity, better contrast as well as lower noise levels.

According to the leaks, the Pixel 4a is said to feature a single 12.2-megapixel camera at the back. Notably, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel 4a is said to feature a 5.81-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The handset will most likely come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. All of this will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The affordable Google smartphone is expected to launch on May 12 and will go on sale on May 22 in the United States. While the Pixel 4 didn’t make its way to India, this one is expected to drop by.

