Google One provides free backup for Android, iOS: Here’s how to use

Image Source : PIXABAY Google One offers free backup to Android and iOS users.

Google One is now allowing users to take a backup of their Android or iOS device and sync it with their Google account for free. The service was launched back in 2018 and now it allows users to take a complete backup of their smartphone. Google One app is available on both Android and iOS via Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively.

On an iOS device, the Google One app will be able to take a backup of the photos, videos, contacts and calendar events. According to a report by Android Authority, the backup will also include data from services like Photos and Drive. As for Android smartphones, the app will be able to take a complete backup of the smartphone. While it was possible before, now it will not require a Google One membership.

Google has worked on the latest update of the Google One app to not only provide better backup solutions but also bring a better file management system. Now, the users will be able to manage all the files that are being stored on Google One. The user will be able to manage it using the app or the website. Additionally, the user will be able to manage files saved from Drive, Gmail and Photos all in one place, as that is what Google One was made for initially.

The California based company is currently offering 15GB of storage for free with personal Google Accounts. Google One storage can be upgraded to 100GB for just Rs. 130 per month or Rs. 1,300 per year. Users can also get 200GB or 2TB of cloud storage by paying Rs. 210 and Rs. 650 per month, respectively.

