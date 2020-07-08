Wednesday, July 08, 2020
     
Google Meet crosses 10 crore installs in less than 2 months

Google Meet for Android has surpassed over 10 crore downloads globally on Google Play Store. Here's what you need to know.

New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2020 14:28 IST
Image Source : GOOGLE

Popular video meet app Google Meet for Android has surpassed over 10 crore downloads globally on Google Play Store. The platform doubled the install base in less than two-months time as more and more people turned to video conferencing owing to the global pandemic, reports Android Police.

According to app traffic and performance observer AppBrain, Google Meet passed 5 crore (50 million) installs or downloads mark on Google Play on May 17. AppBrain figures indicated that the app crossed 10 crore installs on July 7.

According to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite, the tech giant has seen daily usage of Meet app grow by 30 times, with hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. The search engine giant had earlier made Meet video platform free to anyone with a Gmail account, as part of Google's Meet expansion.

Google Meet is completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started. Users can see Google Meet on the left menu, with two options: Start a meeting and join a meeting.

