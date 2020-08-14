Image Source : GOOGLE Google may unveil only Pixel 5 XL this year.

Google is reportedly planning to launch only Pixel 5 XL this year, which means there will be no small-screen flagship smartphone. Apart from significantly better hardware on XL, the price is also going to be $100 lower than the previous generation, and may start at $699, reports GSMArena.

Display analyst Ross Young claimed earlier this month that the next Pixel device will be sporting a 6.67-inch display supplied by Samsung and BOE and the screen would support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also, it will be the first Pixel phone to come with 8GB RAM. However, the AI Benchmark has no information on the other specs of the device.

The smartphone is likely to feature a modern punch-hole display, similar to the Pixel 4a. It is expected to arrive with more premium features, IP water rating and wireless charging support.

The recently announced Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch OLED display and it is powered by Snapdragon 730 mobile platform. The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage.

