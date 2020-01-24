Google I/O 2020 will begin from May 12: Pixel 4a, Android 11 and more to expect

Pixel 4a, Android 11 expected at Google I/O 2020

Google, as an annual affair, will kick off its Google I/O event, for which official dates have been announced. The Google I/O 2020 will begin from May 12 and go on until May 14. Google’s Developers Conference will take place in Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, much like last year. Here’s all you need to know.

Google I/O 2020 dates

This time, Google announced an engaging online game to reveal the dates of the Google I/O 2020. The game was to restore the intergalactic satellite network. Once restored, the dates popped up.

Following this, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the dates via a post on Twitter. The tweet had the Google I/O 2020 dates as well as a GIF.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Google I/O 2020: Pixel 4a, Android 11 in tow

Google I/O is one of the biggest tech events that involves the launch of both hardware and software products by Google. Much like the Google I/O 2019, Google is expected to unveil the toned-down variant of the Google Pixel 4 -- the Pixel 4a.

The Pixel 4a is expected to come with a square camera module with a single camera sensor and an LED flash. As per the rumours, the smartphone is likely to have a punch-hole display, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor, and 5G connectivity. The smartphone could come in two variants.

Additionally, Google could unveil Android’s next-gen version, dubbed Android 11, a possible Next Hub device, and a lot more.

We will keep you posted once we get more information.

