Google For India 2020 taking place today: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Google, much like every year, is all set to host its Google For India event today. The sixth edition of the India-specific Google event will be a virtual one, considering the current Coronavirus situation in the country. The Google For India 2020 event is expected to bring about a digital future with new announcements. Read on to know more about today's Google event in India.

Google For India 2020: How to watch it live online?

The Google For India 2020 event will take place today in India as a digital event. It is scheduled to start at 2 pm today and is expected to go on until 3 pm. For those who are interested, you can head to Google India's YouTube channel to watch the event live. Here's a link for the same:

Google For India 2020: What to expect?

Google's India-focussed event will see Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, addressing the keynote, along with Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and Law & Justice, Government of India joining him.

It will also include prominent people from the Mountain View company such as Sanjay Gupta (Country Head and Vice President, Google India), Caesar Sengupta (Vice President, Payments and Next Billion Users, Google0, and Sapna Chadha (Senior Country Marketing Director, Google India and Southeast Asia).

While details regarding today's event aren't known fully, Google is expected to focus on the digital economy and solve India's needs for the same. Much like previous editions of Google For India events, this one is also expected to put a focus on Google products such as apps and services instead of hardware.

We will keep you posted about all the things Google India announced. Hence, stay tuned.

