Image Source : PIXABAY Google Docs surpasses 100 crore installs on Play Store.

The Android app of Google Docs, a Cloud-based word processor that comes free with every Google account, has hit 100 crore installs on the Play Store. The Google Docs Android app was released in 2014. According to a report in Android Police, the application crossed 500 million downloads in October 2018 after four years from its launch.

However, it surpassed the next 500 million within two years. This could be mostly because people around the world have been working and continuing their education at home due to global pandemic.

Since Google Docs is a free-to-use service, it is the most preferred word processor. Soon after rebranding the G Suite to Google Workspace, the tech giant has added a new feature called 'Mentions' for its productivity tools.

The 'Mention' feature will allow users to mention another user right into the Google docs. To mention someone in Docs, users need to type the '@' symbol and choose the contact from the dropdown menu. Users can also mention multiple contacts at a time.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage