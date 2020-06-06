Google Currents launching for G Suite users on July 6, to replace Google+

Image Source : GOOGLE CURRENTS Google Currents to soon replace Google+.

Google is now gearing up to launch the Google Currents social network platform for its G Suite users. The platform will replace Google+, which was shut down back in 2019. Google Currents was announced right after Google+ was discontinued. It is now set to launch on July 6.

Google has sent over an email to G Suite administrators today, making the announcement that Currents will be made available for them starting Monday, July 6. The users who have been using the Google+ service will just be welcomed by a new interface giving them an “updated look and feel” and they will also get all the additional features, including content moderation and administrative privileges.

Google Currents has been in Beta test mode for the past few months. The platform was touted to come in handy to “Engage employees. Have meaningful discussions. Stay current — together.”

As for the user interface, the user experience is mostly unchanged with a home stream ordered by relevance. The posts from company leadership can be given priority so that important announcements are not missed. This will also allow users to share text, links, images, and other content from Google Drive.

Once the service is officially launched next month, Google+ users will experience a seamless transition wherein all their content will be moved. However, the availability of the content might take up to 5 days.

In order to access the new social media platform, one can head over to currents.google.com. Notably, people trying to head over to plus.google.com will be redirected to the new URLs. Additionally, Google will be rolling out an update for the Google+ app on Android and iOS, which will introduce the new Currents branding.

